Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Is Up To His Neck In Super-Villains In New ‘No Way Home’ Trailer

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived.

After much speculation and plenty of leaks, the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here, and it further confirms the multiverse is on the fritz. Just like in the previous trailer, we know with the help of Doctor Strange, Peter Parker has somehow broken time and space, allowing for villains that faced off against other Spider-Men into his world.

This latest trailer gives us our best look at the Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Green Goblin (Willam Dafoe), and Dr. Ocotopus (Alfred Molina). We even get some funny banter between Molina’s Otto Octavius and Peter Parker and his FOS c. That’s t’s”friends of Spider-Man” for those who don’t know.

But, two people are noticeably absent from this trailer, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who are rumored to reprise their versions of Spider-Man in the film. Both actors still deny their involvement in the film, but tons of leaked photos hint at them putting back on their Spidey suits to help Tom Holland take down all of the villains they already beat before.

Before releasing the trailer, one Twitter user pointed out that Sony chose to go with a trailer that didn’t feature the two actors and warned fans to lower their expectations. It would seem he was 100% in his prediction.

Regardless, it’s our best look at the highly-anticipated film, which looks like it will be Tom Holland’s darkest and possibly emotional adventure as the web-swinging superhero that promises to “not only forever alter his own future but the future of the of the multiverse.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17. Peep the new trailer and reactions to it below.

