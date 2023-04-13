Ticketmaster Catches Twitter Wrath As Fans Claim They Can’t Buy SZA Tickets

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ticketmaster is once again suffering the wrath of Twitter much as they did at the tail end of 2022 over Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny ticket issues. This time, fans of SZA are taking to Twitter to complain that the automated queue system Ticketmaster uses prevented some from obtaining pre-sale tickets for the TDE vocalist’s upcoming European leg of her “SOS” tour.

Ticketmaster was trending on Twitter Thursday morning (April 13) with fans sharing similar tales of waiting in long queue lines via the web and subsequently being booted out. One user said that they were next in line to buy but was sent to the back of the line. Others have been waiting overnight to get SZA tickets to no avail.

As it stands, this has put Ticketmaster back in the hot seat after the Taylor Swift pre-sale ticket debacle, and the cloned tickets from Bad Bunny in November and December of last year respectively. Drake also filed a lawsuit against the ticket-selling company alleging that Ticketmaster misled buyers regarding the Canadian superstar’s It’s A Blur tour dates alongside 21 Savage.

Further, the company was investigated at the top of the year by the U.S. Senate judiciary committee in a hearing titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment.”

On Twitter, Ticketmaster is getting grilled and fried for making fans miss out on SZA tickets. Check out those reactions below.

