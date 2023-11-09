Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is a pantsuit guru. The former

Sister, Sister

actress has blessed us our timelines with various fashionable pants sets, and it’s a must that we pay homage to her swanky style.

The mother of two recently hopped on her social media accounts to introduce her “freakum pantsuit,” which was hot. Mowry revealed the white, lace outfit in a reel with the caption, “heard y’all were talking about me on twitter, y’all ain’t ever heard of a freakum pantsuit .” In the video, the 4U By Tia haircare boss was filmed rising out of bed, doing her makeup, and fluffing her hair to the tunes of Freakum Dress by our good sis Beyoncé. At the end of the reel, Mowry transitions from her colorful house robe to a banging white pantsuit that featured sheer, lace high-waist pants and a matching lace blazer. She styled her outfit with a white bodysuit underneath her jacket and mule sandals.

Tia Mowry Serves In A Pantsuit

Mowry’s glow-up has been evident in her recent stylish outfit choices. One day, she’s schooling the girls in a casual denim look: the next, she’s serving in an eye-catching set. No matter the occasion, Mowry looks fly. But we especially love it when enhances her boss lady aura and emanates sophisticated vibes in a spicy pantsuit.

Because Mowry wears a suit so well, we would not be surprised if the multihyphenate collaborated with a fashion brand on a pantsuit collection. And when that happens (manifesting), we will be the first to drop some coins on the ensembles. But until then, let us honor a few times when Mowry stole the show in her signature classy pantsuit garb. From short sets to pant sets, Tia is the queen of suits, and the evidence is below.

Tia Mowry Hits Fans With ‘Freakum Pantsuit’ After X (Twitter) Talked About Her Demure Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com