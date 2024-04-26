Listen Live
Technology

This Megatron Toy Is More Than Meets The Eye, And Will Blast A Hole In Your Wallet

Published on April 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

   
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

Megatron Comes To Life As Robosen Robotic's Latest Toy

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron


Optimus Prime and Megatron can literally fight in your homes for control of Cybertron, thanks to Robosen Robotics’ latest “toy.”

Robosen Robotics teamed up with Hasbro for another slick Transformers toy that easily makes the previous models look like mere child’s play.

Thursday, April 25, the company unveiled its new Megatron, the latest addition to its flagship Transformers machines and the first time it released a villain from the Decepticon faction.

Fans of Autobot’s legendary leader will be upset to learn that the Megatron model is superior to Optimus Prime in many ways, design-wise, thanks to upgrades in the machinery and sensors that bring the mini robot to life.

Megatron is a staggering 21″ tall and features 36 servo motors and 118 microchips powering it from the inside; it is bigger than Prime.

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron


Like Optimus Prime, the Dinobot’s leader Grimlock, and Bumblebee, Megatron can transform on command from a walking bipedal robot into a menacing tank.

Megatron features 112 ultra-bright LEDs and various weapons, complimented by a silver-metallic finish that brings the Decepticon straight from your televisions to your homes.

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron


Of course, Frank Welker, the original voice of the iconic villain from the 1984 G1 series, delivers 270+ unique lines and beloved phrases. You can also relive moments from the Transformers series through the Bluetooth app’s Mini-Theater feature, which allows you to control the robots.

How Much Does Megatron Cost?

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron


This fly toy isn’t cheap. the mini robot will cost $1,199, but you can lower the price to $899 if you pre-order via the Robosen Robotics website within the 30-day time window.

Yeah, we definitely want one. More photos of Robosen Robotic’s Megatron are in the gallery below.

This Megatron Toy Is More Than Meets The Eye, And Will Blast A Hole In Your Wallet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

2. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

3. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

4. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

5. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

6. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

7. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

8. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

9. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

10. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

11. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Trending
Entertainment

Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

10 items
Music

Ja Rule Compares New Rap Beefs To His Battle With 50 Cent, X Says Not So Fast

News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close