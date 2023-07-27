Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Are humans alone in the universe? Well, according to David Grusch, a former United States military official, not only are we not alone, they are here as well. Grusch said under oath that he is “absolutely certain” the Government has alien corpses and vehicles from crash sites.

Scary isn’t it?

READ: U.S. Government Hiding Aliens? Former Military Official Testifies

The question “Are we alone” has been asked in real life and on film. Movies like “They Live” had Aliens living among us in secret. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” had alien parasites taking over our bodies. “Star Wars” gave us a whole new world and “Prometheus” made moviegoers wonder if extra0terrestials are the reason why we exist.

Due to whistleblower Grusch’s revelations, we asked Chat GPT its thoughts on the top 10 alien files of all time. Check out the list below and let us know if they got it right.

The article ‘They’re Here! The Top 10 Alien Movies of All Time!‘ was created with the help of ChatGPT

The post They’re Here! The Top 10 Alien Movies of All Time! appeared first on Black America Web.

They’re Here! The Top 10 Alien Movies of All Time! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com