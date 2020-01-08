CLOSE
Celebrity Make Up-Free Selfies [PHOTOS]

Posted 16 hours ago

1. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

2.

View this post on Instagram

first selfie of the year doe. #2020

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

3. Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams

4. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:false

5. Kelis

Kelis Source:false

6. Apryl Jones

Apryl Jones

7. Brandy

Brandy

8. Tamia

Tamia

9. Tichina Arnold

Tichina Arnold

10. Zendaya

Zendaya

11. Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons
