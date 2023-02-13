These Five Valentine’s Day Looks Will Have You Swooning With Style

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ladies, let’s be honest.

Valentine’s Day

is just another day for us to get super cute. Yes, this day is about love and all that hoopla, but the style moments are what we show up for! On this holiday, fashion takes precedence over everything.

These days, Valentine’s Day plans have transformed into various outings. Some celebrate the love day with friends by going to dinner or throwing parties. Others keep it traditional and enjoy time with their partner, while some opt to spend that day alone. Whatever one chooses to do on this day, it’s really all about the lewks!

Valentine’s Day gives style enthusiasts the chance to show off our fashion skills. It’s fun to see how many looks you can create from the standard V-Day colors, pink and red. But it’s also thrilling to think outside the traditional Valentine’s looks and rock whatever you feel. So, without further ado, let’s get into this V-Day-style motivation from some fierce, snazzy girls. Whether your thing is high boots, feathers, or distressed jeans – we’ve got what your stylish heart desires. Check it out below!

