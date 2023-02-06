These Fashion Trends Were In Full Effect At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The

2023 Grammy Awards

have come and gone, but the fashion trends from the prestigious night still linger on our style palates.

Beyoncé

made history with the most Grammy wins ever, and the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary tribute had us rocking down memory lane, but the styles are what had our full attention. From bold, sparkling ensembles to sexy cut-out frocks, the fashion theme for this year’s Grammy’s should have been Go Big or Go Home!

We live in an era where doing the most is the standard. Gone are the times when simple fashion garbs graced the red carpets. Nowadays, its futuristic looks, metallics, vinyl, eccentric silhouettes, and feathers galore, with a bit of fringe on the side. Stars are letting their creative sides shine regarding their style choices, and the 2023 Grammys was an opportunity for them to put their fashion artistry on full display.

While each celebrity donned their unique flair, a few elements showed up continuously in their style choices. Strapless garbs, gloves, embellishments, the aluminum look, and see-through ensembles were the top trends at the forefront of Grammy’s fashion. Scroll down to see how some of our favorite celebs sported these fads.

These Fashion Trends Were In Full Effect At The 2023 Grammy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com