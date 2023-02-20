These Fashion Staples Should Be In Your 2023 Wardrobe

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

In with the old, out with the new! Yup, you read that right! The new year is in full swing, and people are gearing up for a bigger and better 2023. And while many things are new, some fashion trends are mostly staying the same (at least for the first quarter of the year).

This year is all about effortless slays. A lot of last year’s cool fashions are spilling over into 2023, and the fashion enthusiasts are all for sporting simple looks that make grand statements. Trends such as vintage pieces, 90’s ensembles, luxe dresses, and comfy sets are here to stay. This year you can expect to see a lot of leisure outfits, classic garbs, matching pieces, and fabulous frocks fit for any occasion.

Of course, we at HelloBeautiful always recommend that you do your own thing when it comes to style. But we’ve got you covered if you need to set your 2023 wardrobe up for chic success. Below are a few fashion staples you need to add to your 2023 wardrobe to stay on-trend.

