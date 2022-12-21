These Celebs Are Rockin’ Denim-On-Denim, And It’s A Vibe!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Denim-on-denim is a timeless trend that will never fail you. We’ve seen the look transcend over decades, but lately, stars like Lori Harvey, Lala Anthony, and Michelle Obama have revived it by adding their own stylish twist.

Whether you’re keeping it simple with a denim top and matching jeans or you’re fully committing to the trend with matching boots, handbags or jackets, know that there is no such thing as too much denim. In fact, the more the merrier!

If you’re on the hunt for some style inspo featuring our favorite celebs, here are eight women dominating the denim-on-denim trend.

These Celebs Are Rockin’ Denim-On-Denim, And It’s A Vibe! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com