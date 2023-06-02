Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Roots Picnic is going down this weekend 6/3-6/4 and the music industries’ up and coming artists catching fire, as well as the marquee muscians will all be at the The Mann in Fairmount Park, ready to put on a show for their Philly fans.

With a last minute mishap, the festival announced that is was replacing the original headliner, Diddy, with R&B sensation, Usher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 100.3 Philly’s R&B (@rnbphilly)

RELATED: Usher to Replace Diddy at Roots Picnic; Philly Has Mixed Emotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic)

Although originally disappointed, with some mixed reactions being that Usher previously headlined the Roots Picnic before, Philly fans and concertgoers overall seem to be excited about the last minute substitution.

As we approach Roots Picnic this weekend, it’s time to set the mood for the music that is gonna keep up moving all weekend!

Check out our Roots Picnic Playlist Below!

The Ultimate Roots Picnic Playlist! was originally published on rnbphilly.com