The Top Ten Selling Country Songs of All-Time

Songs that have really stood the test of time. A list of the best-selling country songs of all-time.
Here’s the top ten:
1. “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash.
2. “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.
3. “Choices” by George Jones.
4. “Concrete Angel” by Martina McBride.
5. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” by Alan Jackson.
6. “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw.
7. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton.
8. “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.
9. “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver.
10. “Fancy” by Reba McEntire.
