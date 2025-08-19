Listen Live
News

The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Published on August 19, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

LinkedIn has released its inaugural Top Colleges rankings, marking the first time the platform has ranked universities based on real alumni outcomes rather than prestige. As part of the rollout, LinkedIn spotlighted a Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), recognizing schools whose graduates excel in landing jobs, building networks, and advancing professionally.

Why This Ranking Stands Out

Unlike traditional lists that rely on surveys or school-reported data, LinkedIn’s methodology draws directly from its platform, tracking how quickly graduates land jobs, how often recruiters reach out, and how alumni networks support advancement. The company says this approach offers a clearer picture of the return on investment for a degree.

What It Means for Students

Related Stories

For students weighing college options this fall, the HBCU list provides a data-driven look at long-term career outcomes. Beyond financial aid packages, the ranking highlights early job placement, internship access, and alumni networks that can accelerate career growth.

What It Means for Campuses and Employers

  • Recruiting pipelines: Employers may expand outreach to campuses where data shows strong alumni traction.

  • Alumni engagement: With networks playing a central role, mentoring and on-campus recruiting are likely to become even more crucial.

  • Transparency: Outcome-focused rankings push schools to prove career mobility alongside academic excellence.

Keep scrolling to see the others. 

The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Howard University

2. Morehouse College

3. Spelman College

4. North Carolina A&T State University

5. Hampton University

6. Tuskegee University

7. Florida A&M University (FAMU)

8. Clark Atlanta University

9. Xavier University of Louisiana

10. Morgan State University

Trending
Celebrity

Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?

23 Items
Pop Culture

Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut, & Celebrity Guest List

20 Items
Music

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

20 Items
Movies

20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close