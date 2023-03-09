The Teagues Sisters Take Their Family Drama To The Streets In Latest ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode [Fan Reactions]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tell a teacher you love them! “Abbott Elementary” reminds us to celebrate the educators in this week’s episode “Teacher Appreciation.” Check out our season two, episode 18 recap and fan reactions inside.

In this week’s episode, the district gives Abbott two courtside tickets to a 76ers game and the teachers must decide who deserves them. Janine invites the teachers to her house for game night and her sister, Ayesha (Ayo Edebiri), comes to visit.

Fans saw Gregory trying “something new” with his wardrobe. He sported a brown fedora, and the entire Abbott staff proceeded to roast him, including his slow burn crush Janine. It was good fun before the war began. The teachers were tasked to vote on who would score tickets to the 76ers game, and Mr. Johnson became the champion laced in a Sixers jersey and Gregory’s fedora hat.

This episode was a bit deeper than the typical “Abbott Elementary” comedy fans are used to. We finally met Janine’s sister Ayesha on a more intimate level when they all met up for game night. One metaphor turned into some deeper familial issues between the Teagues sisters. They took their problems to the streets. Through an emotional exchange and a scientific interruption from Jacob, the two came to their own resolution. It was nice to see Janine and Ayesha see one another from each other’s perspective.

“Abbott Elementary” continues season two with the usual comedy and educational realness we need on television. Be sure to catch up on Hulu.

Check out some of our favorite fan reactions below:

The Teagues Sisters Take Their Family Drama To The Streets In Latest ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode [Fan Reactions] was originally published on globalgrind.com