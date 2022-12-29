The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service.

Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.

Due to the lack of examples for young black men in this generation, The Salt and Pepper Gang took it upon themselves to give back to young black men to give them positive role models.

Alongside teaching boys various career opportunities, helping them tie a tie, and mentorship, The Salt and Pepper Gang focuses on community events to really make a difference. Coming up the organization will be launching a calendar, hosting a black-tie event, and being present at Houston’s MLK Day Parade.

Mr. Rico Davis, Mr. Kevinn “Big Fella” Robinson, Mr. Gabriel Bush discuss the start of the organization, their purpose, and what to expect in the new year, and how to join.

Check out some of the men below and find out more information and how you can be a mentor on their Facebook or Instagram.

The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen was originally published on blackamericaweb.com