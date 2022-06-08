The Nineteen: Meet Swan of Swan 7 Productions

THE NINETEEN:

Today we’d like to introduce you to Swan 7 Productions CEO, Shawanna Lee, (affectionately known as “Swan”.) She coordinates and manages premier events in the Dallas, Ft. Worth metroplex and across the country. Swan along with her dynamic team have a keen interest for creating epic experiences, bringing extraordinary and sophisticated vibes to each unique occasion.

The Swan 7 team has you covered for any production needs delivering supreme customer service .

With over a decade in event planning and corporate world, Swan has mastered the fine art of bringing the same luxury quality to each client with her special touch.