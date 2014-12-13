As thousands march in Washington DC, led by Reverend Al Sharpton, to ensure justice for all they’re sharing their experience with us and on social media using #Justice4All.
The National March Against Police Violence was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
“I want Congress to know we are serious,” Rev. Al Sharpton said during today’s #Justice4All march in D.C.
This is all about the victims… We all have the same goal. Equal protection for all – #AlSharpton #Justice4All
Black, White, Asian Latinos and all other races put their hands up and call for change #blacklivesmatter #justice4all
Including Comedian Chris Paul
Syrians showing solidarity from a half a world away. #ICantBreathe #Syria #Solidarity #BlackLivesMatter #Justice4All ”
by Spike Lee – Hands Up Don’t Shoot. Marching In The Nation’s Capital
Protestors passing the Newseum, dedicated to the right to free speech. #Justice4All
12-year old Troy did the maths ahead of the #Justice4All march
Dick Gregory among the crowd marching to the Capitol at #Justice4All
#EricGarner’s widow is here to advocate not only for her husband but every victim of police violence #Justice4All
Posted by @BrianUFT – @UFT members and friends from Staten Island in Washington DC #SIJustice4All
National Rally in DC.
#BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreathe #Justice4All
#Justice4All demonstrator says he’s here because his friend, who was unarmed, was shot & killed 5 wks ago by police.