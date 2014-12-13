Eric Garner , Mike Brown , Tamir Rice
Home

The National March Against Police Violence

Posted December 13, 2014

Leave a comment

As thousands march in Washington DC, led by Reverend Al Sharpton, to ensure justice for all they’re sharing their experience with us and on social media using #Justice4All.

The National March Against Police Violence was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

“I want Congress to know we are serious,” Rev. Al Sharpton said during today’s #Justice4All march in D.C.

2. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

3. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

This is all about the victims… We all have the same goal. Equal protection for all – #AlSharpton #Justice4All

4. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

5. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

Black, White, Asian Latinos and all other races put their hands up and call for change #blacklivesmatter #justice4all

Including Comedian Chris Paul

6. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

7. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

8. justice4all-syria

justice4all-syria

Syrians showing solidarity from a half a world away. #ICantBreathe #Syria #Solidarity #BlackLivesMatter #Justice4All ”

9. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

by Spike Lee – Hands Up Don’t Shoot. Marching In The Nation’s Capital

10. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

11. #Justice$all

#Justice$all

12. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

13. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

14. #Justic4All

#Justic4All

15. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

16. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

17. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

18. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

19. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

Protestors passing the Newseum, dedicated to the right to free speech. #Justice4All

20. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

21. #Justic4All

#Justic4All

12-year old Troy did the maths ahead of the #Justice4All march

22. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

Dick Gregory among the crowd marching to the Capitol at #Justice4All

23. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

#EricGarner’s widow is here to advocate not only for her husband but every victim of police violence #Justice4All

24. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

Posted by @BrianUFT – @UFT members and friends from Staten Island in Washington DC #SIJustice4All

25. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

National Rally in DC.

#BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreathe #Justice4All

26. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

27. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

28. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

#Justice4All demonstrator says he’s here because his friend, who was unarmed, was shot & killed 5 wks ago by police.

29. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

30. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

31. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

32. #Justice4All

#Justice4All

33. #Justice4All

#Justice4All
Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close