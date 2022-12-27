The Most Fabulous Celeb Family Christmas Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

And just like that, Christmas has come and gone, but not without the glitz and glamour of fabulous celebrity holiday photos. We’re still in the spirits as we reflect on all the fashion moments that were served on social media by our favorite celebs.

The Wilson family brought presidential style in all-black looks while Kourtney Kardashian hosted the Kardashians’ annual Christmas party, bringing a gothic vibe to the traditional season decor. Marlo served as a momtee and Phaedra Parks celebrated in Paris with her children. And Tia Mowry may be on the brink of divorce from her partner Cory Hardict, but they celebrated as a family.

And there were plenty of glamorous pregnancy announcements. From former Love & Hip Hop star Ju Ju’s stunning maternity holiday shoot to Lira Galore and her mini-me in matching red gowns, the gifts were in abundance.

Keep scrolling to see the most fabulous family holiday looks.

