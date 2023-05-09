11 Jaw-Dropping Looks From The World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The highly anticipated live-action animation of Disney’s 1989 class ‘The Little Mermaid’ had a blue carpet world premiere in Los Angeles on May 8th with star-studded attendance!

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names came out in jaw-dropping looks like the movie’s star Halle Bailey (Ariel AKA The Little Mermaid), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), singer Chloe Bailey, singer Kelly Rowland, rapper Offset and his beautiful daughters, and even Atlanta Housewife Kenya Moore came along with her adorable daughter dressed alike to see the movie before hit hits theaters nationwide on May 25th.

Check out eleven of our favorite jaw-dropping looks from ‘The Little Mermaid’ world premiere below.

