The highly anticipated live-action animation of Disney’s 1989 class ‘The Little Mermaid’ had a blue carpet world premiere in Los Angeles on May 8th with star-studded attendance!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Some of Hollywood’s biggest names came out in jaw-dropping looks like the movie’s star Halle Bailey (Ariel AKA The Little Mermaid), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), singer Chloe Bailey, singer Kelly Rowland, rapper Offset and his beautiful daughters, and even Atlanta Housewife Kenya Moore came along with her adorable daughter dressed alike to see the movie before hit hits theaters nationwide on May 25th.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Check out eleven of our favorite jaw-dropping looks from ‘The Little Mermaid’ world premiere below.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
11 Jaw-Dropping Looks From The World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Melissa McCarthy at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Melissa McCarthy at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Taller Marmo
2. Halle Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Halle Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Valdrin Sahiti
3. Simone Ashley at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Simone Ashley at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Versace
4. Daveed Diggs at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Daveed Diggs at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Amiri
5. Awkwafina at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Awkwafina at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Simone Rocha
6. Kelly Rowland at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:The Lip Bar
Kelly Rowland at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Prabal Gurung
7. Chloe Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Chloe Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Gert-Johan Coetzee
8. Offset and his daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus (L) and Kalea Marie Cephus at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Offset and his daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus (L) and Kalea Marie Cephus at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”. He is wearing Bryan Hearns and the girls are wearing gowns from Isabella Couture
9. Nina West at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
LNina West at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Florence D’Lee
10. Marsai Martin at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Marsai Martin at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Giambatista Valli
11. Kenya Moore and her daughter Brooklyn at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”Source:Getty
Kenya Moore and her daughter Brooklyn at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing matching looks from Dolce and Gabbana
-
‘Snowfall’ Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala
-
RIP John Singleton: Remembering a Legend
-
Say It Ain't So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan “An Absolute Disaster”