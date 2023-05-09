Arts & Entertainment

11 Jaw-Dropping Looks From The World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Published on May 9, 2023

World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

 

The highly anticipated live-action animation of Disney’s 1989 class ‘The Little Mermaid’ had a blue carpet world premiere in Los Angeles on May 8th with star-studded attendance!

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names came out in jaw-dropping looks like the movie’s star Halle Bailey (Ariel AKA The Little Mermaid), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), singer Chloe Bailey, singer Kelly Rowland, rapper Offset and his beautiful daughters, and even Atlanta Housewife Kenya Moore came along with her adorable daughter dressed alike to see the movie before hit hits theaters nationwide on May 25th.

Check out eleven of our favorite jaw-dropping looks from ‘The Little Mermaid’ world premiere below.

1. Melissa McCarthy at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Melissa McCarthy at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Melissa McCarthy at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Taller Marmo

2. Halle Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Halle Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Halle Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Valdrin Sahiti

3. Simone Ashley at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Simone Ashley at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Simone Ashley at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing  Versace

4. Daveed Diggs at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Daveed Diggs at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Daveed Diggs at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Amiri

5. Awkwafina at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Awkwafina at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Awkwafina at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Simone Rocha 

6. Kelly Rowland at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Kelly Rowland at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:The Lip Bar

Kelly Rowland at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Prabal Gurung 

7. Chloe Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Chloe Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

 Chloe Bailey at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Gert-Johan Coetzee

8. Offset and his daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus (L) and Kalea Marie Cephus at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Offset and his daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus (L) and Kalea Marie Cephus at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Offset and his daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus (L) and Kalea Marie Cephus at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”.  He is wearing Bryan Hearns and the girls are wearing gowns from Isabella Couture

9. Nina West at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Nina West at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

LNina West at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Florence D’Lee

10. Marsai Martin at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Marsai Martin at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Marsai Martin at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing Giambatista Valli

11. Kenya Moore and her daughter Brooklyn at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Kenya Moore and her daughter Brooklyn at the World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Source:Getty

Kenya Moore and her daughter Brooklyn at the World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” wearing matching looks from Dolce and Gabbana

