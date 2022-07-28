The Life And Legacy Of The Buffalo Soldiers [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There was once a group of Black soldiers who helped shape America and their legacy should never be forgotten. They were known as the Buffalo soldiers and they were the first Army regiment made up of completely Black men.

In 1866, congress passed the Army Organization Act, which allowed former slaves to serve in the U.S. Army. They were made up of six all-Black cavalry and infantry regiments and spent most of their days on the Western frontier after the Civil War. Over 180,000 Black soldiers were tasked by the U.S. government to help control the Native Americans as the United States expanded out west.

Although the men constantly faced racism and discrimination among fellow soldiers as well as the government, the Buffalo Soldiers served their country with honor and pride.

But war wasn’t their only contribution to this great nation. They also protected national parks, fought wildfires and poachers, and even served as park rangers. According to the National Park Service, buffalo soldiers lodged at the Presidio army post in San Francisco during the winter and served as park rangers in the Sierra Nevada in the summer.

Sgt. Maj. Quincy Rice, Military Surface Deployment Distribution Command’s directorate of operations sergeant major believes the Buffalo Soldiers completely changed the U.S. Military.

“The Buffalo Soldiers adjusted the way America and the U.S. military viewed race,” he told Army.mil. “The hard work of the Buffalo Soldiers laid down a stable foundation for minority Soldiers to manage their aspirations of greatness with full confidence and ingenuity to serve at the highest levels of the U.S. military.

Today, the Buffalo Soldiers’ legacy lives on, not only through Buffalo Soldier Day but also through organizations created to remind folks of their great existence.

America’s Buffalo Soldiers Re-enactors Association is an organization created to commemorate the courage and patriotism of the soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry and 24th and 25th Infantry regiments.

The Buffalo soldiers’ re-enactors provide a color guard and an honor guard for various events and deliver lectures on historic and educational topics in hopes of raising America’s consciousness of the history of the Buffalo Soldiers.

The National Association Of Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Named after the historic military regiment, the biker club is promote a positive image among African Americans that would be respected in the community and throughout the country.

It was created in 1999 with the Chicago Chapter. Since then the club has grown to over 120 chapters to date with a chapter in Hawaii, and South Korea.

Below is a photo gallery of the life and times of the Buffalo Soldiers, from their heroic times on the Western Frontier to the Motorcycle Club they inspired. Their legacy will truly live on forever.

