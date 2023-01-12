The Journey of 2 Icons: How David & Tamela Manns’ Love Story Inspires Us All

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Entertainment power couple David and Tamela Mann will receive the Inspirational Impact Honor at the 5th Annual Urban One Honors, premiering MLK Day at 7p/6c on TV One! We’ve all enjoyed watching these two legends display their love and passion through their faith and art over the years. Since David and Tamela first met at an after-school chorus class, their voices carried them into notes of love.

Now at 35 years of marriage this couple’s ups and downs and years of love and laughter have served as examples for many around the world. As you scroll below through the clips below, take note of how the couple has continued to grow individually but also together as one unit. Congrats again to Tamela and David Mann on their Inspirational Impact Honor at The 5th Annual Urban One Honors airing Monday January 16th at 7pm EST on TV ONE!

The Journey of 2 Icons: How David & Tamela Manns' Love Story Inspires Us All