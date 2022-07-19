The Hunger Remains: Lloyd Banks Trends As Fans Discuss His Lyrical Greatness

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

dropped his studio debut album, The Hunger For More, back in 2004, a lifetime ago in the Hip-Hop landscape. Fresh from releasing his newest studio set, The Course Of The Inevitable 2, fans on Twitter got the “Punchline King” trending as they discuss Blue Hefner.

Lloyd Banks proved that the pen remained sharp in 2021 with the release of his incredibly solid The Course Of The Inevitable album, and the Queens rapper defied all modern trends with songs showcasing three verses and a hook along with ignoring the “the album is too long” complaint by dropping 18 tracks of heat. With The Course Of The Inevitable 2, Banks trimmed the project to 14 tracks — still plenty of music by today’s standards but there is not one wasted bar just like the previous release.

Banks, 40, is currently on a nice press run as some of his former peers are now in the podcast game and a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast gave some insight on the career of the former G-Unit star. During the chat with Budden, who he has collaborated with musically in the past, Banks gave praise to 50 Cent for helping improve his songwriting.

What was so refreshing to hear in Banks in that interview was his humility. Despite quietly being one of Hip-Hop’s most respected lyricists, Banks left the spotlight behind to focus on other endeavors. And his return to the 16-bar and chorus format defies the one verse, no hook style of Hip-Hop today. Further, critics like to push the narrative that listeners don’t have the attention span to listen to a song over two minutes but Banks shows and proves that if you’re good at your craft, people will lean in and enjoy the moment.

Check out Twitter discussing the great Lloyd Banks in the comments below.

