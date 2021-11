Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple. Fashion and flexing have always been a huge part of Black culture. The community is no exception to this cultural staple.

Everyone is trying to get their fits off and there is a ton of pride in looking the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props for showing up and showing out.

Courtesy of HBCU Drip, Every week we are going to be highlighting five individuals with the hardest drip on campus. Those people will serve as a “representative” for their institution and that will dictate the school’s place in the HBCU Fashion rankings.

The HBCU Fashion Rankings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com