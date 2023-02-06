The Grammy’s Felt Different This Year: Most Memorable 2023 Grammy Awards Moments

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. As our staff predicted, Beyoncé made history with the most Grammy wins ever. Though fans are not pleased with the ‘Album of the Year’ artist winner, there were many moments we must acknowledge from the memorable 2023 awards show. Check out a gallery our favorite Grammy Awards moments this year inside.

This year’s awards show felt different. It’s one of the first times more fans engaged in the show in recent years with several social media users sharing their reactions to performances, wins, and losses throughout the ceremony.

The Grammy’s has seen a huge decline in viewership within the last few years, because of artist boycotts and fans general disinterest and disposition towards popular awards shows. Music’s biggest night has recently been clouded by the controversy but the Recording Academy’s newest CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. worked to chart a new path this year.

Mason’s aim to be more transparent involved disbanding the Academy’s so-called secret committees in 2021, which for decades, were responsible for deciding the final list of nominees in most categories, including the “big four” (best album, song, record, and new artist). The Academy also announced an inclusion rider for the Grammy Awards to ensure more diverse representation on and offstage during the telecast. Another major shift that was evident throughout last night’s event was its effort to be more globally focused. Artists throughout the world were highlighted for their musical impact and the Academy also included a new Global Impact Award given and named in honor of LA’s Dr. Dre.

While there were some cringey moments like Yoncé not winning AOTY, but becoming the artist with the most Grammy award wins ever, it was a great year for diverse talent and an obvious shift in the Recording Academy’s acknowledgment of ALL talent across the industry.

Check out our favorite 2023 Grammy Awards moments below:

