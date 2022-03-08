Tamron Hall is a trailblazer in broadcast journalism and an emerging fashionista, who uses her style to express her individuality. The Tamron Hall Show host is our “Women’s History Month” cover star. With over 20 years in the media game, Hall has giving us hard-hitting TV moments and fashion to match.
In our digital cover story, Tamron Hall: TV’s Modern Trailblazer, Tamron opens up about collaborating with her show stylist Eric Niemand on how she achieves her daily show looks, motherhood and staying connected to the culture.
“Every week we have a style meeting, so every outfit and coordination is very deliberate, we think about the color, the tone, how many pants have I worn this week and I also think about it in a sense with age. I still want my youthfulness to be expressed through my fashion”.
Cover Credits:
Talent: @tamronhall
Photographer: @sage.east
Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders
Cover Story: @she.me.her_jazz
Digi Tech: @thisisgraphene
Photo Assistant: @garren.price
Makeup: @jessicasmalls
Hair: @johnnywright220
Stylist: @ericniemand
Creative Director: @jbthegawd
Production: @oraclemediallc @thehowellworld
Photo Retouch: @carrienycinc
SVP Of Content: @AllieMcgev
Scroll through her “Women’s History Month” cover looks, below:
The Fashion Credits: Tamron Hall Wears Gucci On The ‘Women’s History Month’ Cover Of HelloBeautiful was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tamron Hall March Digital CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tamron Hall is wearing and emerald and brown feather sleeve suit by Gucci; shoes by Gucci; earrings by Robert Coin.
2. Tamron Hall March Digital CoverSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tamron Hall is wearing and emerald and brown feather sleeve suit by Gucci; shoes by Gucci; earrings by Robert Coin.
3. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tamron Hall is wearing a black strapless gown by Chanel; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry; shoes by GUISEPPE ZANOTTI.
4. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tamron Hall is wearing a black strapless gown by Chanel; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry; shoes by GUISEPPE ZANOTTI.
5. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tamron Hall is wearing a multi-color gown by Carolina Herrera; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry.
6. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tamron Hall is wearing a multi-color gown by Carolina Herrera; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry.
7. Tamron Hall For HelloBeautifulSource:for HelloBeautiful
Tamron Hall is wearing a multi-color gown by Carolina Herrera; earrings by Dazzle Jewelry.