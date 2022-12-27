The Dos And Don’ts Of 2023 New Year’s Resolutions

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

New Year’s Day is right around the corner!

For many, 2022 was a comeback year after the devastating events of 2020 and the unstable aftermath that trickled its way into 2021. Although we are far from leaving the effects of COVID-19 in the past — cases are currently rising over in the Northeast — the overall fear of contracting the virus and/or dying from it are either at an extreme low or completely nonexistent for a sizable portion of society.

With that said, ringing in 2023 will definitely come with its fair share of group celebrations, champagne toasting and more than a few New Year’s resolutions.

Regardless of what you believe in though, we hope that putting your faith into a higher power will be at the top of that list for all of our loyal readers out there.

RELATED: Why Do Black Moms Make Us Eat Black-Eyed Peas On New Year’s Day?

There are tons of New Year’s resolutions worth keeping other than your faith of course, not to mention a few we think you’d actually be better off avoiding completely. While some declarations can set you up for a years-worth of success, others are simply based on either ego, false sense of self or wishful thinking if we’re being honest. Thankfully, we’re here to weed out the good from the bad.

Do what you want ultimately — it’s your life to live! — but feel free to use these 20 dos and don’ts that we specifically put together for anyone out there feeling a bit apprehensive about 2023 and in need of a little guidance. With just a few days left in 2022, we’re here to help make things feel even more amazing in the new year.

Keep scrolling to leave 2022 in the past and prepare for a bright future with some helpful New Year’s resolutions — 10 dos and 10 don’ts! — that will ensure a successful 2023:

The Dos And Don’ts Of 2023 New Year’s Resolutions was originally published on blackamericaweb.com