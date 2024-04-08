Listen Live
Entertainment

The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: “This Your Last Day Playing Dumb”

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FL

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After weeks of speculation from fans about the future of the City Girls, things seemed to have reached a breaking point after the duo exchanged heated words on X, formerly Twitter.

In a series of tweets, JT first responded to Saucy Santana, telling the rapper to refrain from mentioning her in an upcoming TV show which is said to address the current situation with Diddy.

“And I better not be mentioned since I’m not in an episode! Nothing should be addressed without me WHO ARE YOU? you done gave yourself a position of power! Your not my power of attorney sit your ass down!!!,” JT said in a tweet. 

However, everything went left after a few subtweets led the two to put a name on it.

Check it out below:

 

We hate to see the girls fighting and hope they can figure things out in due time! Of course, fans have a lot to say so keep scrolling to see what’s popping on the bird app!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: “This Your Last Day Playing Dumb” appeared first on 92 Q.

The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: “This Your Last Day Playing Dumb”  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Trending
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout 2024
Travel

Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout

23 items
Entertainment

WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming

20 items
Entertainment

X Is Not Smelling What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Cooking After Saying He Won’t Publicly Endorse President Biden

Entertainment

From Book to Big Screen: 9 Popular Books By Black Authors Turned Into Movies

Music

We Outside! Must-See Gospel Music Tours Kicking Off 2024

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close