The Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gather In The Nation’s Capitol For Special Screening

As the countdown continues until the premiere date of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the anticipation continues to grow everyday. Many fans around the globe have already purchased their tickets for opening day and it’s sure to be a glorious occasion worldwide. Although majority of the world has to wait to see the second installment of the Black Panther series, there have been a couple select screenings ahead of the official release. One of those screenings took place last night in Washington, D.C.

Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta and Angela Bassett attended the red-carpet event hosted by Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Entertainment, Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022. Just under two weeks to go until we get to feast our eyes on the film. Check out some of the photos from the screening last night below!

