New character posters for The Book of Clarence were released, featuring the film’s stars LaKeith Stanfield, Teyana Taylor, RJ Cyler and many more. Be sure to check out the trailer and read more about the film inside.
From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he’s not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge.
The upcoming film was written, directed and produced by Samuel. The cast includes Stanfield, Taylor, Cyler, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Michael Ward, Alfre Woodard, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptist, with James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Samuel, JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more.
Samuel is joined by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda as producers for the film. It is also executively produced by Garrett Grant.
TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024.
Check out the official trailer for the film below:
Check out new character posters for The Book of Clarence below:
New Character Posters Unveiled For ‘The Book of Clarence’ Film was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Alfre Woodard as Mother MarySource:Sony Pictures
2. Teyana Taylor as Mary MagdaleneSource:Sony Pictures
3. LaKeith Stanfield as ClarenceSource:Sony Pictures
4. Anna Diop as VaciniaSource:Sony Pictures
5. Omar Sy as BarabbasSource:Sony Pictures
6. RJ Cyler as ElijahSource:Sony Pictures
7. Caleb Mclaughlin as ZekeSource:Sony Pictures
8. David Oyelowo as John the BaptistSource:Sony Pictures
9. Michael Ward as JudasSource:Sony Pictures
10. James McAvoy as Pontius PilateSource:Sony Pictures
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On
-
Rihanna Is Reportedly Anxious About Raising Her Kids Alone As A$AP Rocky Heads To Trial
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Diddy Releases Statement After Being Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old, X Tells Him To Log Off