The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Oscars are over, and some of the year’s biggest films and best-performing actors earned major hardware.

The night was full of surprising and well-deserved moments, including Cord Jefferson’s win for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 2023 film American Fiction, which starred Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross and Erika Alexander.

It was also the journalist’s directorial debut, and he let it be known upon accepting his award that his newness to the industry shouldn’t be a barrier for others to follow behind him. He also wants Hollywood to be okay with spending less on films because that’s not always the marker for success.

“$200 million movies are also a risk. It’s a plea to acknowledge and recognize that there are so many people out there who want the opportunity that I was given,” Jefferson said on stage. “I understand that this is a risk-averse industry, but $200 million movies are also a risk. But you take the risk anyway,” he added. “Instead of making one $200 million movie, make 20 $10 million movies or 50 $4 million movies.”

But speeches and groundbreaking moments aside, get into some of the best (and worst) dressed people at the Oscars below.

