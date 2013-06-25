The Best Style Moments Of The Week 6/21 – 6/28 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Kelly Rowland appears on Watch What Happens Live – Season 10
2. Jessica White attends The “Super Heroes” Fundraiser And Domino Tournament at The 40/40 Club
3. Keri Hilson attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive in Atlanta
4. Selita Ebanks attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique
5. Fatima Siad attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique
6. Estelle attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique
7. Angela Simmons at BET’s “106 & Park” visits BET Studios
8. Antonia Wright attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive
9. assie attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive
10. Serena Williams attends the annual pre-Wimbledon party at Kensington Roof Gardens
11. Naomi Campbell at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Co-Hosted By L’Wren Scott
12. Garcelle Beauvais attends “White House Down” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater
13. June Ambrose attends “White House Down” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater
14. Nichole Galicia attends “White House Down” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater
15. Melanie Fiona visits BET’s “106 & Park” at BET Studios
