The Best Style Moments Of The Week 6/21 – 6/28

Posted June 25, 2013

The Best Style Moments Of The Week 6/21 – 6/28 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kelly Rowland appears on Watch What Happens Live – Season 10

Kelly Rowland appears on Watch What Happens Live – Season 10

2. Jessica White attends The "Super Heroes" Fundraiser And Domino Tournament at The 40/40 Club

Jessica White attends The “Super Heroes” Fundraiser And Domino Tournament at The 40/40 Club

3. Keri Hilson attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive in Atlanta

Keri Hilson attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive in Atlanta

4. Selita Ebanks attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique

Selita Ebanks attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique

5. Fatima Siad attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique

Fatima Siad attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique

6. Estelle attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique

Estelle attends Dramatically Different Party Hosted By Clinique

7. Angela Simmons at BET's "106 & Park" visits BET Studios

Angela Simmons at BET’s “106 & Park” visits BET Studios

8. Antonia Wright attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive

Antonia Wright attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive

9. Cassie attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive

assie attends party hosted by Fabolous and Cassie at Prive

10. Serena Williams attends the annual pre-Wimbledon party at Kensington Roof Gardens

Serena Williams attends the annual pre-Wimbledon party at Kensington Roof Gardens

11. Naomi Campbell at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Co-Hosted By L'Wren Scott

Naomi Campbell at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Co-Hosted By L’Wren Scott

12. Garcelle Beauvais attends "White House Down" New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater

Garcelle Beauvais attends “White House Down” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater

13. June Ambrose attends "White House Down" New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater

June Ambrose attends “White House Down” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater

14. Nichole Galicia attends "White House Down" New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater

Nichole Galicia attends “White House Down” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theater

15. Melanie Fiona visits BET's "106 & Park" at BET Studios

Melanie Fiona visits BET’s “106 & Park” at BET Studios
