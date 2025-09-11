Listen Live
Music

The Best Of Roy Ayers: Honoring the Jazz Pioneer On His Birthday

Published on September 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Roy Ayers Performs At The Bottom Line

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Jazz got a little less soulful after the death of vibraphonist Roy Ayers this past March.

Roy Ayers was a musician who pioneered a new, funkier strain of jazz and became one of the most sampled musicians by hip-hop artists with his hit “Everybody Loves The Sunshine.”

Ayers incorporated electronic instruments and rhythm and Blues into his music, making him have a more distinctive sound for jazz at the time. During his lifetime, he released nearly four dozen albums.

Related Stories

“Roy Ayers is largely responsible for what we deem as ‘neo-soul,’” said producer Adrian Younge, who collaborated with Ayers and Ali Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest in 2020.

Ayers learned piano at an early age and studied advanced music theory at Los Angeles City College before releasing his debut album, “West Coast Vibes, in 1963.

In the later years of his career, Ayers recorded several albums expanding several genres but always remained true to soul and jazz. He also made appearances on albums by Whitney Houston, Rick James, George Benson, and other artists.

On what would’ve been the jazz pioneer’s 85th birthday, we have compiled a list of some of his greatest hits.

The Best Of Roy Ayers: Honoring the Jazz Pioneer On His Birthday  was originally published on foxync.com

1. Running Away (1977)

2. Searching (1976)

3. Don’t Stop The Feeling (1979)

4. You Send Me (1978)

5. Mystic Voyage (1975)

6. Coffy Is The Color — From “Coffy” Soundtrack (1973)

7. Love Will Bring Us Back Together (1979)

8. We Live In Brooklyn, Baby (1972)

9. Vibrations (1976)

10. Everybody Loves The Sunshine (1976)

Trending
Pop Culture

Kanye West Ordered To Pay $76K In Legal Fees After Allegedly Tormenting Former Employee

News

Conservatives Blame Everyone Else For Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer

Entertainment

Clipse Makes History as the First Rap Act to Perform at the Vatican

27 Items
Celebrity

Headturning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close