Although the 2022 Essence Festival is sadly coming to a close, we have a ton of memories to hold us over until next year’s extravaganza! Bringing out the best of Black excellence, this year’s Essence Festival was definitely one to remember, transforming New Orleans into an entertainment mecca with so many hot moments that we will be talking about for months to come.
From the fashion to the panels to the concerts and everything in between, the 2022 Essence Festival was one for the books. Check out some of our favorite moments from the annual event inside.
The Best Moments From The 2022 Essence Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ashanti Is Pretty In Pink
Ashanti was spotted in this pretty in pink dress at the annual festival and definitely gave us fashion envy!
2. The Legend Lauryn Hill
Fans were shocked to see a surprise appearance by Lauryn Hill
3. Nicki Minaj Hit The Stage
Nicki Minaj hit the stage at the annual event and shut it down with her fire performance!
4. Two Words: Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson kept the party going after tearing down the stage and hit a mean swag surf at the after party!
5. BIG UP!
Wyclef Jean turned the festival into a Caribbean party and we love him for it!
