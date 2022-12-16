The Best Looks From Naturi Naughton’s Busy Press Run

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

star Naturi Naughton has been serving up looks galore this month.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old star attended the world premiere of the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” wearing a beautiful light blue tulle dress by Mac Duggal. The actress, who is gearing up to make her debut in Kirk Franklin’s new holiday film, The Night Before Christmas, paired the look with light blue heels from Cult of Coquette and a jewel-embroidered Gedebe clutch.

Naughton accessorized the beautiful ensemble with stunning pearl earrings and a white fur mink courtesy of Helen Yarmak. For some flair, Naughton rocked her hair in a long braided ponytail and wore blue eyeliner and mascara to compliment her red carpet outfit.

The slayage did not stop there.

Naughton kept her impeccable attire on point all throughout her busy press run for The Night Before Christmas. During her interview with Tamron Hall this week, the former 3LW singer served up face and body in a stunning Carolina Herrera dress. The colorful gown featured long pink and purple fabric wrapped around Naughton’s cinched waist, complimenting her rich melanin. She completed the look with black kitten heels from Cult of Coquette and sparkly rings from Genevive Jewelry.

Naughton tapped celebrity stylist Harrison Thomas Crite to help with her stunning press tour attire. Here are a few more of our favorite looks from the run.

The Best Looks From Naturi Naughton’s Busy Press Run was originally published on hellobeautiful.com