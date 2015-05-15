The Awful Fashion Sense Of Destiny’s Child Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Suited & Boot It, Please
Destiny’s Child was known for their tight harmonies, but they were also known for those…interesting outfits they always rocked. They always had the same fabric, but so many different variations. While they were always festive, those Momma Tina Knowles designs were, ummm…tacky, to say the least. Check out these awful Destiny’s Child outfits. Thank goodness for progress!
2. 1998
Leather & fringe is just…no.
3. 1998
They were genies in a bottle?
4. 1999
This fabric though…
5. 2000
Kelly tried to be Beyonce.
6. 2000
Goldmember
7. 2000
Figure skating canaries?
8. 2000
Those are flesh colored belts. BELTS.
9. 2000
This wouldn’t be so bad if the pattern didn’t give us seizures.
10. 2000
A casual night out?
11. 2001
When Kelly almost lost her wig.
12. 2001
Proud to be an American
13. 2001
Beyonce loves telling the girls they can be casual while she shows up like this.
14. 2001
…And they were all yellow.
15. 2001
Hey girls, you have something on your dresses!
16. 2001
Girls Scouts?
17. 2001
Beyonce loves a bikini dress.
18. 2001
Pink fringe…never a thing.
19. 2001
Beyonce being basic, but still Beyonce.
20. 2001
This AKA swag is a no.
21. 2001
Denim skirts for the win!
22. 2001
Peep Beyonce’s boots. Ma’am!
23. 2001
Casual cuties.
24. 2001
Technicolor dreamcoats.
25. 2001
Well, they are from Texas?
26. 2001
They must not have known they had a performance.
27. 2001
Tina Knowles should give them their money back.
28. 2002
That time Beyonce didn’t tell Michelle or Kelly they had a performance.
29. 2002
What kind of vagabond gypsy fairy outfits?!
30. 2002
Pocahontas realness!
31. 2007
Poor Michelle.