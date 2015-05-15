Beyonce , destiny's child , kelly rowland
The Awful Fashion Sense Of Destiny’s Child Through The Years

Posted May 15, 2015

1. Suited & Boot It, Please

Destiny’s Child was known for their tight harmonies, but they were also known for those…interesting outfits they always rocked. They always had the same fabric, but so many different variations. While they were always festive, those Momma Tina Knowles designs were, ummm…tacky, to say the least. Check out these awful Destiny’s Child outfits. Thank goodness for progress!

2. 1998

Leather & fringe is just…no.

3. 1998

They were genies in a bottle?

4. 1999

This fabric though…

5. 2000

Kelly tried to be Beyonce.

6. 2000

Goldmember

7. 2000

Figure skating canaries?

8. 2000

Those are flesh colored belts. BELTS.

9. 2000

This wouldn’t be so bad if the pattern didn’t give us seizures.

10. 2000

A casual night out?

11. 2001

When Kelly almost lost her wig.

12. 2001

Proud to be an American

13. 2001

Beyonce loves telling the girls they can be casual while she shows up like this.

14. 2001

…And they were all yellow.

15. 2001

Hey girls, you have something on your dresses!

16. 2001

Girls Scouts?

17. 2001

Beyonce loves a bikini dress.

18. 2001

Pink fringe…never a thing.

19. 2001

Beyonce being basic, but still Beyonce.

20. 2001

This AKA swag is a no.

21. 2001

Denim skirts for the win!

22. 2001

Peep Beyonce’s boots. Ma’am!

23. 2001

Casual cuties.

24. 2001

Technicolor dreamcoats.

25. 2001

Well, they are from Texas?

26. 2001

They must not have known they had a performance.

27. 2001

Tina Knowles should give them their money back.

28. 2002

That time Beyonce didn’t tell Michelle or Kelly they had a performance.

29. 2002

What kind of vagabond gypsy fairy outfits?!

30. 2002

Pocahontas realness!

31. 2007

Poor Michelle.

