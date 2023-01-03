Word To The Dog Pound! Top Moments of “The Arsenio Hall Show”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Picture this: It’s around 11 pm, you’re in your pajamas after a long day, and you turn on the TV for something to watch. Of course, late-night TV was at its peak, with folks like Johnny Carson and David Letterman taking over the top of the ratings. They were both a safe bet on late nights, perfect for Middle America. However, they lacked the connection to Black American audiences. There was a void that the top 3 networks (ABC, NBC, CBS) didn’t feel comfortable with reaching out to that audience.

The void would be filled on January 3, 1989, with the premiere of The Arsenio Hall Show. Airing on the then-newly-established FOX network, the show was led with a hip-hop sensibility that was lacking on television. With the comedian/actor having already established a well-received reputation in Hollywood (not to mention, a very impressive guest host run on FOX’s The Late Show after Joan Rivers was fired), Hall seemed to be made for the late-night circuit.

As the first African American to host a successful, syndicated nightly talk show, Hall was a hit in the ratings and a go-to for any and everybody in pop culture, especially Black pop culture. Throughout its initial 6-year run, there have been moments that are now sketched in the brains of those who were fortunate enough to be around during that time (or those who were able to find clips on YouTube).

Due to popular demand over the years, The Arsenio Hall Show would be revived for a one-season run in the 2013-2014 season, as well as a special for the Netflix Is A Joke festival. However, nothing quite matched the magic (and the chaos) that defined the original show.

Take a look at the clips below, and you’ll see what we mean!

Word To The Dog Pound! Top Moments of “The Arsenio Hall Show” was originally published on foxync.com