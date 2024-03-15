Listen Live

The Answer: An Allen Iverson Documentary From Shaq & Steph Curry Is Coming To Amazon

Published on March 15, 2024

Michael Jordan, The Dream Team, and more have gotten their stories told at length in documentaries, and now it’s time for Allen Iverson.

The documentary just got approved over at Amazon but will come from a division of Authentic Studios dubbed Jersey Legends, which is headed by Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media.

One9 will be taking on all directing duties to really make Iverson’s unapologetic nature come through on screen—from his roots to the crossover king of the league.

“…the film looks at the way in which Iverson’s authentic voice and unapologetic expression of style paved the way for future generations and revolutionized the culture of the NBA. From his origins in Hampton, VA, to his ascent as one of the most tenacious and exhilarating basketball players of all time, Iverson fearlessly embraced his individuality both on and off the court,” Deadline writes.

This isn’t the only venture Shaq and Iverson are jumping into together. The Lakers legend serves as the president of Reebok Basketball and recently appointed the 76ers legend as the Vice President.

“Allen was a pioneer in the world of sports and entertainment,” ’ O’Neal said in the press release. “His cultural impact was bigger than basketball and this documentary sets out to properly define his legacy.”

There have been documentaries on Allen before, but with him playing such a significant role in creating this one, he’s excited for it to be as authentic as possible.

“I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically. I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before,” he added.

From his unforgettable “Practice?” moment, crossing up Michael Jordan, stepping over Ty Lue, to getting his hair braided courtside, there are tons of cultural moments that he can shed some light on.

The documentary just got greenlit, so an exact release date hasn’t been revealed.

See how exciting social media is about the project below.

