‘The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg Drops Song Addressing “Intolerable Racism,” Hit Dogs Are Hollering

The Acolyte star, Amandla Stenberg, puts down the lightsaber to battle racist, annoying Star Wars trolls and instead uses the force of music to clap back.

Racism, intolerance, and just fans being douchebags still exist in a galaxy far, far away.

Since its release, the latest Star Wars spinoff, The Acolyte, has been well-received by critics but has become the victim of review bombing by trolls who think the show is “too woke.”

Stenberg, who stars in the Disney+ series and goes by the pronouns she/they, has been one of the recipients of the constant “intolerable racism” and released a song called “Discourse” to address it.

“Happy Juneteenth and to those who are flooding me with intolerable racism— since it took me 72 hours on my laptop to make this song and video, u got 72 hours to respond. and I expect choreo!!,” they wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring the music video.

Stenberg starts off the song by addressing her 2018 interview with Trevor Noah, which went viral after they said, regarding her movie The Hate U Give, that “white people crying actually was the goal.”

The Hate Is Strong In These Trolls

In the post’s comment section, Stenberg received plenty of support from movie director Ava DuVernay, who described the video as “everything.”

Of course, the trolls continue to prove Stenberg’s point, claiming the show “sucks,” and the criticism has nothing to do with Stenberg being Black or Leslie being gay.

“I don’t care that you’re black or Leslie is gay. Bottom line is your show absolutely sucks. Why don’t you address the ACTUAL criticism that fans have. Like the altering of cannon and why a rock mountain went up in flames when that is impossible. Or the fact that you have fires being set in space when there is no oxygen. Stop calling people “racist” and “homophobic”, you’re not helping your situation. In fact you’re the one showing your racism instead of addressing the actual problems with the show,” the comment read.

On X, formerly Twitter, Stenberg’s video also has them REACTING.

“Amandla Stenberg, the star of Star Wars: The Acolyte, decided to pull the racism card and “own the haters” by flailing around like a fish out of water gasping for air while singing about how oppressed she is. This is what Star Wars is now,” a user on X wrote.

We love seeing these lame Star Wars “fans” so salty.

More of them are BIG MAD at Amandla Stenberg in the gallery below.

‘The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg Drops Song Addressing “Intolerable Racism,” Hit Dogs Are Hollering was originally published on hiphopwired.com