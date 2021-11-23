The 9 Lives Of Will Smith

Whatever Will does, he does it big.

Throughout his illustrious career in entertainment, Will Smith has done it all. Let’s look back at how the Fresh Prince became a King.

1. Meet The Rapper Source:Getty The world first met Will Smith as The Fresh Prince, and we’re talking before the hit sitcom. Travel way back with us to the late 80s where Will, alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff, kicked smooth rhymes over funky beats with a Philly feel.

2. The TV Star Speaking of that sitcom … The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air remains a cultural milestone. Smith had very little real acting experience when he auditioned in front of Quincy Jones and a room full of movers and shakers, but what he lacked in training, he made up for in charm. You can’t buy that stuff, and the series went on to be a hit with viewers around the world.

3. The Box-Office Sensation Source:Getty By the time The Fresh Prince was nearing its end, Will set his sights on new challenges. He tackled television, but now he wanted to take on films. Starting with the sci-fi smash Independence Day, it wasn’t long before the kid from West Philadelphia became a bonafide A-List star: Some of his biggest hits include Men in Black, I Am Legend, Bad Boys and The Pursuit of Happyness.

4. The Husband Source:Getty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith may have brought to light their own marital woes in recent years, but the two have been joined at the hip for more than two decades now. Smith has often described Jada as his soulmate.

5. The Father Source:Getty Will’s mind for success has trickled down to his kids, with Jaden doing his thing in the world of acting and Willow Smith carving out a lane for herself in music.

6. The Investor At 51-years-old, Will Smith’s estimated net worth is $350 million making him one of the highest-paid actors in the last 20 years according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over the years Smith has invested in several startups and launched his own business ventures, including Westbrook Inc., Just Water, Dreamers VC and Socionado.

7. The Record Breaker Source:Getty First rapper to win a Grammy. 1B in ticket sales at the box office. A hit TV show. All in one lifetime. Slow down Will, ya killin’ em.

8. The Motivator Need motivation? Look no further than any one of Will’s many inspirational YouTube videos. There, you’ll discover the secret to unlocking your inner potential, building confidence and learning the precious art of self-discipline.