The 2016 Soul Train Awards: And The Nominees Are…

Posted October 12, 2016

The 2016 Soul Train Awards: And The Nominees Are… was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Tamela Mann

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL SONG

2. Donnie McClurkin

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL SONG

3. The Weeknd

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

4. Anthony Hamiltion

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

5. Chance The Rapper

Best New Artist

6. Ro James

Best New Artist

7. Big Sean

Best Collaboration

8. Kirk Franklin

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL SONG

9. Nicki Minaj

Best Collaboration

10. Fat Joe, Remy Ma

Best Collaboration

11. Torey Lanez

R&B/Soul Male

Best New Artist

12. Jeremih

R&B/Soul Male

13. Tyrese

R&B/Soul Male

14. Maxwell

R&B/Soul Male

15. Usher

R&B/Soul Male

Best Collaboration

16. Kehlani

Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female

Best New Artist

17. Andra Day

Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female

Best New Artist

18. Adele

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award

19. DJ Khaled

Album of the Year

20. Fantasia

Album of the Year

Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female

21. Kanye West

Best Collaboration

22. Bryson Tiller

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Best New Artist

R&B/Soul Male

23. Rihanna

Song of the Year

Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award

Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female

Best Collaboration

Best Collaboration

24. Beyonce

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award

Best Collaboration

Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female

25. Drake

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award

Best Collaboration

26. Chloe and Halle

Best New Artist

