The 2016 Soul Train Awards: And The Nominees Are… was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Tamela Mann
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL SONG
2. Donnie McClurkin
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL SONG
3. The Weeknd
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
4. Anthony Hamiltion
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
5. Chance The Rapper
Best New Artist
6. Ro James
Best New Artist
7. Big Sean
Best Collaboration
8. Kirk Franklin
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL SONG
9. Nicki Minaj
Best Collaboration
10. Fat Joe, Remy Ma
Best Collaboration
11. Torey Lanez
R&B/Soul Male
Best New Artist
12. Jeremih
R&B/Soul Male
13. Tyrese
R&B/Soul Male
14. Maxwell
R&B/Soul Male
15. Usher
R&B/Soul Male
Best Collaboration
16. Kehlani
Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female
Best New Artist
17. Andra Day
Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female
Best New Artist
18. Adele
Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award
19. DJ Khaled
Album of the Year
20. Fantasia
Album of the Year
Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female
21. Kanye West
Best Collaboration
22. Bryson Tiller
Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Best New Artist
R&B/Soul Male
23. Rihanna
Song of the Year
Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award
Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female
Best Collaboration
Best Collaboration
24. Beyonce
Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award
Best Collaboration
Chaka Khan R&B/Soul Female
25. Drake
Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award
Best Collaboration
26. Chloe and Halle
Best New Artist