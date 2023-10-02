The 11th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at Cedar Crest Golf Course in Oak Cliff,Texas kicked off an amazing weekend in celebration of one of the most anticipating times of the year, Grambling vs. Prairie View football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium.
This year we did things a little different and began with a live broadcast from 97.9 The Beat nationally syndicated morning show, The Morning Hustle. Soon after the celebrity golfer’s started the day with a welcome brunch and they would indulge in a day of networking and fundraising for the Iamgolfer Foundation. Many celebrities and special guests participated in the annual tournament and had an amazing time golfing with Radio One Dallas.
We would like to thank all of our sponsors for the event!
Cedar Crest Golf Course
State Fair Classic
The Car Wreck Cowboy
Health & Aging Brain Study
Jim Adler and Associates
Ernie Williams Insurance Agency
The Silent Partner
Dewars
EIGHT Light Ale
IJustGotHit.com
Cheryl P. Williamson
The 11th Annual Radio One Celebrity Golf Tournament (Photos) was originally published on majic945.com
1. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
2. State Fair of Texas WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
3. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
4. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
5. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
6. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
7. State Fair of Texas WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
8. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
9. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
10. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
11. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
12. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
13. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
14. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
15. State Fair of Texas WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
16. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
17. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
18. State Fair Classic WeekendSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
19. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
20. Celebrity Golf TournamentSource:Online Editor: Reagan Elam
