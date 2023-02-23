Teyana Taylor Shines In Trailer For ‘A Thousand and One,’ Twitter Says Give Her All The Awards

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The A.V. Rockwell-directed film A Thousand and One has been the talk of Sundance, winning the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at the film festival.

In the film, Taylor shows off her acting chops playing “unapologetic and free-spirited Inez,” who decides to kidnap her six-year-old son Terry (Josiah Cross) from the foster care system.

The reunited mother and son hold onto their secret while rebuilding their sense of identity, home, and stability in a New York City that continues to change around them, the synopsis for the film reads.

Immediately following the trailer’s release, Teyana Taylor trended on Twitter, with fans already screaming for the triple threat, multihyphenate, to get all the awards for her seemingly powerful performance.

“Y’all saw the trailer for Teyana Taylor movie, “A thousand and one”!?! Yeah it looks amazing!,” actor Julito McCullum of The Wire fame tweeted.

“Not Teyana Taylor making me feel all misty eyed before 10am!!!!” another Twitter user wrote.

“Losing Isaiah Like…? (But nah, this looks good. Academy Award Winner Teyana Taylor??????????)” another tweet read.

A Thousand and One is written and directed by A.V. Rockwell. Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Lena Waithe, Rishi Rajani, and Brad Weston are producers of the film that also stars Will Catlett, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola.

The movie arrives in theaters nationwide on March 31, 2023.

You can check out the trailer and reactions to it below.

Photo: Focus Features / A Thousand And One

Teyana Taylor Shines In Trailer For ‘A Thousand and One,’ Twitter Says Give Her All The Awards was originally published on cassiuslife.com