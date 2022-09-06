Tessa Thompson Is A Literal Goddess At The Venice Film Festival

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Our girl Tessa Thompson did not come to play with folks at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The 11-day event has produced a number of fashionable moments. From Jodie Turner-Smith’s gorgeous Gucci moments to Quintessa Swindell’s Celine moment, the red carpet ripped a page out of couture heaven.

Among the sea of gorgeous frocks, was repeat fashion-slayer offender Tessa Thompson. The actress was hyper-focused on creating top notch style moments, courtesy of stylists, Wayman and Micah.

During the Don’t Worry Darling Red Carpet event, the 38-year-old actress looked radiant in a green Marc Jacobs FW22 RTW gown that featured an oversized sequins top that cascaded into a train.

She partnered the look with extremely high Maryjane platforms.

If you thought that was a lewk, then you’ll want to keep reading. Take a gander at the rest of Thompson’s stylish ensembles from the Venice Film Festival.

