HomeEntertainment News

Tessa Thompson Is A Literal Goddess At The Venice Film Festival

  
TJ FV 2023 Banner
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

Tessa Thompson at the 2022 Venice film festival

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


Our girl Tessa Thompson did not come to play with folks at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The 11-day event has produced a number of fashionable moments. From Jodie Turner-Smith’s gorgeous Gucci moments to Quintessa Swindell’s Celine moment, the red carpet ripped a page out of couture heaven.

Among the sea of gorgeous frocks, was repeat fashion-slayer offender Tessa Thompson. The actress was hyper-focused on creating top notch style moments, courtesy of stylists, Wayman and Micah.

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty


During the Don’t Worry Darling Red Carpet event, the 38-year-old actress looked radiant in a green Marc Jacobs FW22 RTW gown that featured an oversized sequins top that cascaded into a train.

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty


She partnered the look with extremely high Maryjane platforms.

If you thought that was a lewk, then you’ll want to keep reading. Take a gander at the rest of Thompson’s stylish ensembles from the Venice Film Festival.

 

Tessa Thompson Is A Literal Goddess At The Venice Film Festival  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson had us green with envy at the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The actress donned another green frock, this time from designer Christopher John Rogers’ RE23 collection.

2. Elie Saab Couture

Elie Saab Couture Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson literally ripped our hearts out in this gorgeous avante garde Red Riding Hood moment. She attended the “Bardo” red carpet in a Elie Saab FW22 Couture gown. She matched her lipstick with the elaborate red gown.

3. Jason Wu

Jason Wu Source:Getty

Tessa Thompson attended the photocall of the “Opera Prima” jury at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The actress donned a chic and effortless Jason Wu FW22 RTW ensemble.

4. Armani Privé SS09 Couture and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

Armani Privé SS09 Couture and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes Source:Getty

You’ve gotta be pretty damn cool to wear shades with couture. Tessa Thompson went for a sparkly Armani Privé gown, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and black sunglasses at the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close