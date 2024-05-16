Teaser Trailer For Prime Video’s ‘Cross’ Starring Aldis Hodge Arrives, X Already Declares It’s Better Than The Film Starring Tyler Perry

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Following the news that Cross will already receive a second season before its season one premiere, we now have a teaser trailer for the upcoming series.

In the trailer, we get a look at Hodge as Alex Cross, “a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.”

Joining Hodge for season one, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, will be Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.

For season two, Wes Chatham (The Expanse, Ahsoka), Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy), and Johnny Ray Gill (Underground).

Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Television Can’t Wait For People To See Cross

“Bringing one of James Patterson’s most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can’t wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge’s dynamic performance as Cross,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty novels written by Patterson featuring Alex Cross as his main protagonist, it was an easy choice to bring Cross back for a second season.”

Showrunner Ben Watkins On Cross Quickly Getting A Second Season

“I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of Cross. Moments like this don’t happen by accident,” says Ben Watkins, creator and showrunner of Cross. “Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers, and production team have delivered thus far. It’s also a direct result of the unwavering support bestowed upon us by Prime Video and our producing partners at Paramount TV Studios, Skydance, and James Patterson Entertainment. I am grateful for all of the above and can’t wait to run it back even bigger and better.”

X Users React To The Trailer

Fans were already excited to watch Cross for the plot, aka Aldis Hodge, so it should be no surprise they were even more excited after seeing the first trailer.

Most reactions are taking shots at the Alex Cross film that starred Tyler Perry as the titular character.

LOL, damn.

You can see more reactions to Cross in the gallery below.

Teaser Trailer For Prime Video's 'Cross' Starring Aldis Hodge Arrives, X Already Declares It's Better Than The Film Starring Tyler Perry