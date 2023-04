Takeover of The Dreamers: J. Cole’s Dreamville Roster Shines at 2023 Festival

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

2023’shad its fair share of fire performances from artists such as Usher, Drake, Burna Boy, and others. From music veterans to artists on the rise, the crowd of thousands enjoyed every second of it.

However, the Dreamville Fest would not happen without the refreshing and super-talented artists from its namesake record label. Led by the H.D.I.C (Head Dreamer In Charge) J. Cole, the Dreamville roster serves as the glue that brings the entire festival together.

Check Out The Dreamville Roster in action below!

