Take A Look At 2022’s Least Diverse States In America

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s long been said that people are a product of their environments, and one look at the social disparities between Beverly Hills and Compton in California alone can be used as proof of that.

WalletHub recently did a study on both the most and least diverse states in America, with the results coming from a look at how we cohabitate as it relates to income, education and of course along race and ethnicity lines.

States like California, New York and Texas made the top five list, with Cali even boasting the highest language diversity. Utah proved to be the place with the most diverse income, and Massachusetts came in as the state with the most diverse ways of attaining education. When it came to racial and ethnicity diversity, Hawaii surprisingly came out on top.

More on how the metrics were calculated below, via Wallet Hub:

“In order to determine the most and least diverse states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key dimensions: 1) Socio-economic Diversity, 2) Cultural Diversity, 3) Economic Diversity, 4) Household Diversity, 5) Religious Diversity and 6) Political Diversity.

We evaluated those dimensions using 14 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights and subcomponents. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale.

Finally, we determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states. A total score of 100 represents the most diverse state.”



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The map seen above breaks down the highest from lowest over the span of a decade on a color scale. The split goes nearly down the middle, with Northern states steadily appearing orange for lowest and Southern states maintaining a blue for highest.

Take a look at the 10 least diverse cities in America below, and see if your community is doing a good job or needs improvement:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Take A Look At 2022’s Least Diverse States In America was originally published on blackamericaweb.com