SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, kicked off her S.O.S. tour in Columbus giving fans a glimpse into what her first solo tour will be like. While most fans were captivated by her amazing vocals, some took to social media to speculate if she is expecting a child.



SZA has been very open with her fans about her recent plastic surgery including a BBL. Confirming her surgery in lyrics to her song entitled S.O.S. “Yeah, n—a, it’s up to me / Remind you of Dеlla Reese / So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,”. In her song “Conceited,” the SZA sings, “I don’t like nobody, I don’t feel guilty about it / I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Our very own DJ Mr. King and Juice Finesse were at the S.O.S. tour kick-off in Columbus and captured some footage of SZA’s performance that got her fans speculating. See everything below and fan reactions…

RELATED BY: SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’

SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com