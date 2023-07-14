Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’Hacking Investigation Goes Deeper, The Black Social Media App

Source:Getty

couple Opens Doors of First Black-Owned Wine Tasting Room in Houston

WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY CHERIE S. WHITE

What You Need to Know:

The next time you pick up that bottle of wine from your local store, think of Pur Noire. The first Black-owned tasting room in Houston, Texas is the brainchild of Carissa and Kenneth Stephens and they’re taking their love of wine to their hometown.

After tying the knot in 2014, the couple vacationed in Italy. It was during this visit and experience of Italian culture that sparked the idea of making wine part of their financial future.

“We started making wine back in 2018, but especially with red wines, you have to age them, and so we decided on the red blend that we were making called Pur Epiphany, which is the first wine that we made,” Kenneth added.

But to their surprise, the Stephenses were forced to delay their brick-and-mortar opening due to the pandemic. After detouring to host pop-up brunches, Pur Noire sales soared. Eventually, the couple was able to open the doors to their tasting room, where guests are taken on a journey of premium wines. Guests are led along a guided, interactive wine-tasting experience by a well-trained Pur Noire associate. “The same way that we tell the story of the brand…and go deep and tell you about the grapes and the wine and how it’s made, the expectation is that the wine associates are able to convey that same message,” Kenneth explained.

Pur Noire hosts other events, including group tastings and food and wine pairings. Pur Noire is also available to wine lovers nationwide, not just in the Houston area.

Go to the Pur Noire website for more information.