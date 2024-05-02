Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Friendli-er Skies, and Memoir of Former Miss USA Released

Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs
Sybil Wilkes Top 5 Stories for ‘What You Need To Know:’ May 2, 2024
1. Friendli-er Skies
What You Need to Know:
A new federal rule that goes into effect in six months requires quick action from the airlines if a flight is cancelled or seriously delayed, or if checked luggage is lost for more than 12 hours. In the event one or more or these things occur, the airlines will owe customers prompt refunds.
Just in time for holiday travel in November and December, airlines will be required to provide automatic refunds to passengers, if the passengers declined an alternative transportation arrangement.
In a statement from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, “Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them – without headaches or haggling. Our new rule sets a new standard to require airlines to promptly provide cash refunds to their passengers.”
2. It's Audit Time for Mayor Karen Bass
It’s Audit Time for Mayor Karen Bass
WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY
What You Need to Know:
A recent state audit has shed light on California’s struggle to effectively track spending on homelessness programs, revealing significant gaps in accountability and data monitoring. Despite allocating billions of dollars to address homelessness, the state has failed to assess the effectiveness of these programs adequately.
One of these programs under much scrutiny is Inside Safe, Mayor Karen Bass’ revolutionary program aimed at addressing the public health crisis of homelessness. City Controller Kenneth Mejia has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive audit of Inside Safe. Key areas of focus include:
-Assessing the program’s ability to achieve its stated goals.
-Evaluating data management and program evaluation functions.
-Examining program expenditures and encampment site selection processes.
3. How Hormones May Impact Your Weight
How Hormones May Impact Your Weight
What You Need to Know:
As Black women, controlling our weight may not always be as simple as watching what we eat and exercising more. And it can be even more challenging when we are told that we are obese. That means our body mass index (BMI) is 30 or higher. But sometimes, underlying factors like hormones could contribute to our conditions. Here’s what we should know.
There is some debate within our community about whether BMI is an appropriate assessment tool, especially for Black patients. One reason is it does not factor in individual body type or whether or not there is extra fat or muscle. It also doesn’t consider other important factors such as age, race, or gender. But the controversy surrounding BMI aside, obesity is a chronic condition many of us are living with. (READ MORE)
4. Are Shoes and Chicken Distracting You?
Are Shoes and Chicken Distracting You?
WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE
What You Need to Know:
Former President Donald Trump has attempted to gain public appeal with Black voters in recent months with various methods and recently visited an Atlanta, Georgia Chick-fil-A on his way to a fundraiser event on April 10.
Michaelah Montgomery, a Black conservative activist, coordinated a group of Black students to meet Trump at the Chik-fil-A for the photo opp. “Everybody got together at around 9:30 in the morning and walked on over to the Chick-fil-A and then we sat there and waited until the president showed up,” Montgomery said. “It’s really disheartening to see that the media makes it seem like we just stumbled into a Chick-fil-A and he bought us milkshakes.”
“People find it so hard to believe that there are young Black people who would have loved the opportunity to meet Trump,” Montgomery said.
5. Two Years After Her Death, Cheslie Kryst's Book Release Fulfills a Lifelong Dream
Two Years After Her Death, Cheslie Kryst’s Book Release Fulfills a Lifelong Dream
WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY APRYLETE RUSSELL
What You Need to Know:
Thanks to a mother’s dedication, the dreams of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who tragically passed away on January 30, 2022 at the age of 30, have become a reality.
Kryst’s aspiration to become a published author has come to pass with the release of her book titled “By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness,” April 23.
April Simpkins, Kryst’s mother, who has played a pivotal role in bringing her daughter’s dream to fruition, said that Kryst’s published book was among her “final wishes.”
“Fulfilling her final wishes feels like I still get to be in mommy mode with her. And it has been a work of love.”
-
