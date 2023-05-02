Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Banking Crisis — Protests Erupt Across The Globe — Tax Reporting Mistakes

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

1. Will Latest Banking Crisis Lead to Lumpier Mattresses? Source:Getty What You Need to Know: The banking crisis doesn’t appear to be over. Federal regulators stepped in over the weekend to rescue the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. After losing nearly $100 billion of its deposits this year, First Republic Bank was sold to one of the world’s largest banks, JPMorgan Chase. This takeover ensures that customers will have access to their uninsured deposits. First Republic is the third major bank to “go under” this year. It follows on the heels of a damaging report released by the Federal Reserve in which it accepted much of the blame for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

2. May Day! May Day! May Day Protests Erupt Across the Globe Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: May Day, May 1st, is marked worldwide as a celebration of labor rights. This year’s festivities took the form of rallies where citizens across Europe and Asia demanded economic justice in a global outpouring of worker discontent. French police charged at radical protesters smashing bank windows as unions pushed the president to scrap a higher retirement age. President Emmanuel Marcon wishes to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, arguing it’s economically necessary as the population ages. South Koreans pleaded for higher wages. Spanish lawyers demanded the right to take days off. Migrant domestic workers in Lebanon marched in a country plunged in an economic crisis.

3. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Launches Mental Health Website Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion launched a new mental health website to serve the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ community. According to the Los Angeles Times, the website will provide multiple mental health helplines and resources. On Sunday, the Houston Hottie announced her Bad B– Have Bad Days Too site. It links external websites and hotlines to mental health services and therapy organizations. In addition, the page includes a “Find a Therapist” button, which directs users to the American Psychological Association to find qualified psychologists. “Everybody has gone through their own trauma in their own way, and to me, ‘Traumazine’ is me facing the things that I’ve been running from about myself,” she said. “It’s comforting to know that other people are going through the same thing that you might be feeling.” August.

4. When Does It End? Southern California Cop Caught Beating a Black Man After He Surrendered Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: On Friday, April 28, bystander video captured 43-year-old Gary Christian retreating with his hands up while being pursued by a California Barstow Police Department (BPD) officer, who raised his baton as he inches closer and eventually swings at the Black man. The officer appears to give an order before manhandling and subduing Christian. However, the bystander recording the video said the cop beat Christian even after he was down. The officer got about four swings in on Christian before other officers arrive at the scene and help contain the situation. While limping, Christian is then handcuffed, led over to EMTs who briefly check him, then led to a police cruiser and taken away. BPD said Christian was wanted on an open felony warrant for a probation violation and was recognized by the officer who attempted to make contact and place Christian under arrest, but claim Christian assaulted the officer twice.